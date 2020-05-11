Governor approves plan to hire more staff to deal with unemployment claims

NV Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency directive aimed at helping to ease the backlog of unemployment insurance claims at the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The director allows DETR to hire non-merit, or contracted, staff to process claims. DETR could also hire retirees or former employees.

The emergency director allows DETR flexibility through December 31, 2020.

The Governor's order says, "Without this Directive, the agency would have to meet the hiring requirements stipulated under NRS 612.230 including requiring the Administrator to fill ESD positions on the basis of merit from registers prepared by the Division of Human Resource Management of the Department of Administration."

