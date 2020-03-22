Governor Sisolak appoints ex-MGM head to lead virus task force

Nevada's governor announced Sunday the formation of a task force to marshal private resources to help the state fight the coronavirus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said the challenge of fighting the virus “requires some out of the box approaches,” and that's why he formed the task force.

Sisolak appointed former MGM Resorts International chief executive Jim Murren as the leader of the group. The governor says Murren has a deep knowledge of the casino business as well as many other skills.

Murren led MGM from 2008 to last month, when he stepped down as chairman and chief executive.

