Gov. Sisolak tests negative for COVID-19

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19. Sisolak was tested Tuesday evening and got the results on Wednesday.

Last week, Sisolak visited the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in Carson City. Later, a DETR employee tested positive.

The employee who tested positive was not in the building at the time of Sisolak’s visit, the governor’s office said.

The governor’s office limited contact with others and was isolated from others, working at the governor’s mansion.

