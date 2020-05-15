Gov.. Sisolak orders flags to half staff to honor Roy Horn

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an executive order to honor the late Las Vegas entertainer Roy Honor by lowering flags to half-staff.

Flags flown a the State Capitol, state public buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Horn passed away on May 8th due to complications due to the coronavirus.

Horn partnered with Siegfried Fischbacher to form Siegfried and Roy, who entertained millions of fans and contributed to the reputation of Las Vegas as a global entertainment destination.

