Gov. Sisolak closes K-12 schools starting Monday

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the closure of all K-12 schools on Sunday. The statewide closures is the result of the developing situation of COVID-19.

According to Governor Sisolak the closure will begin Monday until at least April 6th. During the press conference Sisolak reminded students the closure is not an extended spring break and to take the pandemic seriously.

He said, “I know many of you heard that young people are at low risk, but you can still be exposed to the virus and pass it on to others. You can still pass it on to your mom, dad, grandparents those that you love. What you do over the next few weeks will directly impact your family's health."

The Nevada Department of Education will work with districts to support communities as the situation develops. The plan will also include food security for students in need.

He said, “For those students who rely on free and reduced food and meal programs, please know those services will continue. For several days now, the Nevada Department of Agriculture has been working on a plan to address gaps in meal service due to school closures.”

