Gov. Sisolak cancels in-person press conference after possible COVID-19 exposure

Governor Steve Sisolak announced he will cancel his in-person press conference planned for Tuesday, May 26.

Late last week Gov. Sisolak had visited a workplace where an employee – who was not in the building at the time, has since reported testing positive for COVID-19. The Governor’s Office learned of the positive test result on Tuesday.

Officials with the Governor's Office said upon learning of the exposure, they "took immediate and responsible actions to limit the Governor’s exposure." and "Out of an abundance of caution, the Governor is canceling his in-person press conference, pending COVID-19 test results."

The Governor still plans to provide an update to Nevadans on Tuesday evening, which will be delivered in a prerecorded video filmed from the Governor’s Mansion.

Governor Sisolak is scheduled to take a COVID-19 test on Wednesday morning and will inform Nevadans of the results when they come in. His office reports that at no point in the 5 days since the potential exposure has he exhibited any symptoms.

