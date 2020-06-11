Gov. Sisolak announces plan to address budget shortfall

Gov. Steve Sisolak has outlined his plans to deal with an estimated $1.3 billion combined shortfall for the Fiscal Year 2021.

The state had anticipated laying off 450 employees, but that number has been cut to 50.

The proposed plan also includes one furlough day a month for all state employees beginning in July, and merit salary increases will be frozen for Fiscal Year 2021.

“Prior to the pandemic, the State was focusing on plans to implement a child, family and community-centered Nevada government. And while our budget looks a lot different now than it did then, I still maintain hope that we can use this opportunity to reinvent our State under that vision and fix the historic and systemic problems that served as obstacles to real progress in the past,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “The projected shortfall may shift as we continue to receive and analyze new economic data, but I have the responsibility for developing the proposals to address the Fiscal Year 2021 shortfall based on what we know today.”

The Governor's office also says Nevada may not be able to avoid severe reductions in general fund support for agencies, including health and human services, education and public safety.

A special session of the legislature is expected to be called to finalize the budget plan before July 1, 2020.

