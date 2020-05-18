Gov. Sisolak announces new COVID-19 response director

Governor Steve Sisolak announced a new statewide response director for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 18, 2020 announced that Caleb Cage is appointed to serve as the State of Nevada COVID-19 Response Director.

“Mr. Cage has proven invaluable to the State in its effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This new, expanded role will help propel the State of Nevada forward as we continue our gradual, phased-in reopening and fortify our response to this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Cage is the former head of the State Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and most recently the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development and Community Colleges at the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Cage is a native Nevadan who has served in various public service roles for the last 18 years. Immediately following college, he was commissioned as an artillery officer in the United States Army, serving in Germany and Iraq over the next five years.

“Mr. Cage brings a wealth of experience that will ensure our federally supported, state managed and locally executed response plan is effective in the immediate and the long-term.” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Cage's position will coordinate resources and the work across multiple state, local and federal entities to respond to COVID-19.

