Gov. Sisolak addresses reopening Nevada on ABC's Pandemic

Gov. Steve Sisolak, (D) Nevada, is addressing how he will reopen the state as the COVID-19 epidemic starts to ease.

Gov. Sisolak is discussing his plans with ABC's Amy Robach on ABC's Pandemic which airs Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Noon.

The Governor tells Robach that he will be extending the stay at home order for Nevada for "a little bit."

When asked about Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman's calls to reopen the casinos, Gov. Sisolak told Robach, “Mayor Goodman you know handles downtown Las Vegas. The strip is actually in Clark County. We’ve got a great partnership with Chairwoman Kirkpatrick at the county commission and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve in particular to help us with the openings. I’m in regular contact with the resort operators. It’s not something as simple as flipping a switch and suddenly everybody is going to come back to Las Vegas. We’ve got to work on the traveling part of this. That’s one of the reasons we joined with the other states that’s getting people to come here. The casino and the gaming enterprises will probably come in the third or the fourth phase of what we’re doing here because we’re just not ready yet to handle that type of a volume."

Gov. Sisolak is expected to announce further details of his reopening plan on Thursday, April 30th.

“We’re calling it Nevada United Road Map to Recovery. We’re going to ease some of the restrictions that we had previously as it relates to retail curbside pickup," says Gov. Sisolak. "Some of our outdoor activities we’re going to loosen up what some of the restrictions are. Unfortunately we’re going to have to extend the stay at home order a little bit. We just have not reached exactly where we want to get in the downward trajectory.”

The reopening of Nevada will also happen in line with the Western State's Pact. The Governor said, “They’re obviously adjoining states, nearby states. They are a big part of our tourist base that we use in Nevada here. I think we’re exchanging best practices...the virus does not respect state borders. It is important to get groups together to combat this virus and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

