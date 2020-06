Gov. Steve Sisolak and elected leaders are addressing the recent protests over the killing of George Floyd and the systematic racism and injustice Black and minority communities face.

Gov. Sisolak will be joined by Attorney General Aaron Ford, Nevada State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno at 9:30 a.m. at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.

You can watch the address live here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020