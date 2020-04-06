Gov. Sisolak activates NV National Guard amid COVID-19 crisis

APRIL 1, 5:35 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak has activated the Nevada National Guard to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in Nevada.

Activating the National Guard provides more help to deal with the crisis and the state can also request federal money to offset the costs, Sisolak said.

National Guard Major General Ondra Berry said people working in critical needs jobs in the civilian sector will not be called up.

Sisolak also said the state has eased requirements to allow more medical staff to work in hospitals and doctor’s offices. He called them the Battle Born Medical Corps.

Sisolak said more than 1,200 Nevadans have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and 32 people have died.

He said 6 percent to 20 percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nevada have required hospitalization. Of those, 74 percent were admitted to the intensive care unit and 44 percent need ventilators.

APRIL 1, 10:30 A.M. Governor Steve Sisolak issued a "Stay at Home" directive for Nevadans Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The directive also extends closure of non-essential businesses, gaming and schools through April 30, 2020.

This directive will go into effect at midnight on April 1, 2020.

“Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Governor Sisolak. “This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary."

The governor's office said essential employees should continue their work activities, making sure to take proper precautions, like frequent handwashing, staying home if they are sick and abiding by aggressive social distancing protocols.

MARCH 31, 8:05 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive extending deadlines that may come due during the state of emergency.

The directive extends the time Nevadans have to file legal complaints for issues where the statute of limitations may come due during the state of emergency, when courts are closed, or less accessible.

All licenses and permits issued by the State of Nevada or by local jurisdictions that are set to expire during this state of emergency have been extended 90 days either from their current expiration date or 90 days after the state of emergency is lifted, whichever is later.

Any business owner whose annual business license renewal fee is due during the declaration of emergency will have a 60-day grace period after the end of the state of emergency to file, renew, and pay their dues. Penalties on these licenses will not accrue for late payment.

“Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, Nevada residents are facing restricted travel and should not be penalized for doing the right thing and staying home,” said Governor Sisolak. “With this order, Nevadans don’t have to worry about losing legal rights while they focus on staying healthy.”

MARCH 29, 4:10 P.M. >/b> There were press conferences today by Washoe County and the State of Nevada to update the status of the COVID-19 response.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said evictions on businesses and homes will be suspended for 90 days.

Sisolak also asked landlords to develop a plan to deal with people who can’t pay rent due to the business shutdown and stay-at-home order. Sisolak said they did not want families out on the street, making the health situation worse.

The plan does not mean free rent or a free mortgage, officials said.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said he has worked with financial institutions to waive late fees on mortgage payments for the next 90 days and people who miss payments won’t be reported to the credit agency. Conine said people have to reach out to lenders.

Attorney General Aaron Ford said he will give $2 million from settlement funds to United Way to help families in need.

In Washoe County, the Washoe District Health Department said people are considered free of the disease if they healthy at least seven days from the onset of symptoms and also have gone at least 72 hours without a fever.

Washoe County's first COVID-19 death was a man who had traveled to New York City. He was hospitalized on March 23.

MARCH 24, 6 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak again urged Nevadans to stay home in his address to the state Tuesday night.

The governor said aggressive social distancing is our number one defense against COVID-19, but expressed concerns with people who are continuing to gather in groups and congregate, further increasing the risk of exposure.

As a result, the governor signed an emergency directive prohibiting the general public from congregating in groups of 10 or more people in any indoor or outdoor public space, including social clubs, parks, libraries, parking lots, and sports fields.

"This does not mean your home," the governor said. "If you live inside together, you can be outside together."

The governor also said the measure does not apply to the state's homeless population.

The governor also directed local governments to limit the public's use of recreational equipment, including playgrounds, basketball courts and baseball fields.

His announcements come as the Washoe County Health District reports six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 50. The district also reports four people who have fully recovered.

On Tuesday, the Health District of Southern Nevada also reported two more deaths in Clark County related to COVID-19.

Gov. Sisolak also weighed in on reports that people are having trouble filing unemployment claims. Sisolak said despite the reports, a vast majority of Nevadans are getting through. He also advised people to go online and to "keep on trying." He said benefits will not be affected as a result of delays some people are experiencing.

When asked about President Trump's comment that he hopes to reactivate the economy by Easter, and if Nevada is prepared to reactivate by Easter, Sisolak said, "Any decision about ending this, shutting it down, deescalating will be made in colnsultation with medical professionals, we're basing these decisions on facts and statistics, not on emotion or political gain."

The governor ended his address with a final plea to Nevadans: "If we practice social distancing, if we practice it diligently, we can prevent this virus from spreading," he said. "Please join me in taking this seriously and in staying home for Nevada."

MARCH 20, 9 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday Nevada schools will not open sooner than April 16, in accordance with him shutting down non-essential businesses for 30 days.

Sisolak said the U.S. Department of Education also approved a waiver of federal assessments, accountability, school identification, and reporting requirements for the 2019-2020 school year as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act. It means no student testing for federal requirements.

“Each decision we are making in response to the COVID-19 crisis is based on the latest scientific data and recommendations from health officials, which can sometimes change as frequently as every hour,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I have been working closely with Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert and the Nevada Department of Education to ensure our response to this unprecedented public health crisis is in the best interest of our students, their families, teachers, and all of the essential staff involved in the education of our children.”

MARCH 20, 2:20 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak expressed frustration Friday toward non-essential businesses that remained open in Nevada. In a virtual address streamed live on Facebook, Sisolak directed all non-essential businesses to close to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Previously I asked non-essential businesses to close. I'm no longer asking them to do that," Sisolak said. "I am directing all non-essential businesses to close."

He went on to say, “If you are not an essential business, I’m using my power as governor under an emergency declaration to order you to close.”

The governor said it is part of a new emergency directive he is signing that will go into effect midnight Friday, March 20, and will last until April 16.

By signing the directive, the governor said it gives local governments the authority to impose civil penalties including fining and revoking licenses of businesses that do not shut down.

If a non-essential business defies the directive, the governor said state and local law enforcement will have the ability to treat it as a criminal act.

Governor Sisolak echoed a familiar message throughout his address: to stay home for Nevada.

He cited the growing number of positive cases in Nevada, and said that positive cases have gone up 70 percent in three days.

“The numbers aren’t slowing down," he said. "We have not yet reached our apex.”

The governor said aggressive mitigation efforts are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed.

"Waiting one more day to begin taking serious action to mitigate this virus is one more day of Nevadans getting sick and dying. If someone is telling you otherwise, they are either mistaken or recklessly incorrect," Sisolak said.

The governor said statewide, there are fewer than 5,000 acute care beds. Of the 5,000 beds, fewer than 700 are intensive care unit beds that are equipped to handle severe cases of COVID-19, the governor said. He went on to say that more than 80 percent of beds are occupied with a mix of COVID-19 and other patients.

“If we do not do everything we can to slow this virus, hospital beds will soon be filled with COVID-19 patients.”

Governor Sisolak also noted the disruption recent closures are having on gaming and hospitality in Nevada.

“I see it and I feel the damage this is causing," he said.

MARCH 18, 8:05 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday waived requirements that people applying for unemployment search for work. Also, they no longer have to wait seven days to get the benefits.

With the COVID-19 crisis, suitable work is not currently available for unemployment insurance claimants, Sisolak said in a statement. Waiving the seven-day wait will get money to Nevadans quicker, the governor said.

“Both of these instructions are practical, common-sense measures to help Nevadans obtain unemployment insurance benefits, while helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Sisolak said in a statement. “My administration will continue to work with our federal delegation to identify additional steps that can be taken to ease the economic pain of families across our state.”

People can file unemployment claims here.

MARCH 17, 6:45 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak has urged the statewide closure of all non-essential businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor addressed the state Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from Las Vegas.

The closures will take effect Wednesday, March 18 at noon and will be in place for at least the next 30 days.

The closures include bars and restaurants, though restaurants are encouraged to offer curbside delivery, home delivery, and takeout.

"Non-essential businesses have two options," he said. "Find other ways to serve your customers, or close your doors."

Essential services will remain open including fire, police, transit, and healthcare, in addition to businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services for disadvantaged populations.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, hardware stores, and gas stations will also stay open, as well as truck stops to allow the delivery of supplies.

The governor said non-essential businesses such as malls, gyms, hair and nail salons, tanning salons, and barber shops should close until further notice. He also ordered all gaming operations in casinos, restaurants, and convenience stores must cease by midnight Tuesday.

As for church services, the governor strongly urged faith leaders to find other ways to lead services without bringing people together in person.

Governor Sisolak also urged people to postpone their weddings, and to limit attendance at funerals.

"I know there will be some who think this is an overreaction," he said. "I fully believe this is an appropriate and informed reaction."

The governor also encouraged all Nevadans to stay home. "This is not the time for sleepovers, play dates, concerts, theater outings, or athletic events," he said. "Do not risk your health or the health of others."

Despite the new statewide restrictions, the governor said the Nevada National Guard has not been activated.

MARCH 15, 3:20 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Sunday that all Nevada schools kindergarten through 12th grade will close beginning Monday at least until April 6.

Sisolak made the announcement in a 3 p.m. press conference in Las Vegas.

The move comes after Sisolak declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

There are 21 COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Nevada, with four reported in Washoe County. Most have not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas are moving course instruction online, UNR students are on spring break this week.

MARCH 14, 9 A.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak formed a medical advisory team to provide guidance on the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The team will be led by Dr. Ihsan Azzam, Nevada’s Chief Medical Officer. This team will provide expert assessments and recommendations on steps Nevada can take to help mitigate and contain COVID-19.

The other members are Dr. Trudy Larson, dean of the School of Community Health Sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno; Dr. Brian Labus, assistant professor at the School of Public Health at the university of Nevada, Las Vegas; Dr. Paul Sierzenski, chief medical officer of Renown Health System Acute Care Division; and Dr. Shadaba Asad, director of infection disease at the University Medical Center-Las Vegas.

“Dr. Azzam and this medical advisory team represent some of the brightest and most well-respected medical professionals in the State,” Sisolak said in a statement. “In this rapidly developing situation, it is critical that we turn to those with expertise in infection control and public health to guide our decision-making, and I have full confidence that we’ve assembled the right team for the job.”

MARCH 12, 6 P.M. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference in Las Vegas Thursday to announce he has declared a state of emergency in Nevada to deal with a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

The declaration gives the state more flexibility in preparing for and responding to any coronavirus outbreak, Sisolak said.

Sisolak said he is considering banning mass gatherings, as other states have done.

The state also set up a statewide hub to disseminate COVID-19 information.

MARCH 7: Gov. Steve Sisolak assured Nevadans Saturday that the state is aggressively addressing the COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the Silver State.

Sisolak spoke at a Las Vegas press conference to give an update on the COVID-19 status.

“To summarize, Nevadans work together,” Sisolak said. “When we discovered we had two presumptive cases of COVID-19 this week, we didn’t underreact, we didn’t overreact – we reacted. We took swift action and worked together."

“In the past week, there were road bumps and challenges, but every Nevadan should join me in being proud of our local and state health authorities, and the collaboration and communication exhibited between our local, state and federal leaders,” Sisolak continued. “We learned lessons, we improved, we identified needs, and we made the calls. I can tell you this, the CDC is listening.”

Sisolak recapped that one person in Clark County and one in Washoe County have tested positive for the highly contagious virus, although the tests still have to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

The state is marshalling federal, state and local resources to assess and combat the problem, the governor said.

“I know a lot of Nevadans have questions on why certain people are getting tested and why others are not,” Sisolak said. “I want to assure you that our local health authorities have been responsible stewards in their administration of screenings and risk assessments based on existing CDC guidelines, but I believe we all share the same desire to test even more people, as necessary.”

