Gov. Sisolak signs directive allowing school summer activities

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed a directive allowing public, charter and private schools to reopen immediately for summer learning and other activities.

The directive offers guidance for districts and schools to make their own decisions about whether to reopen facilities for in-person summer school, hosting meetings or other events.

Districts, charter schools and private schools must also develop plans for reopening their facilities for the 2020-2021 school year and communicate those plans to the community, families and staff.

"The guidance released today provides districts and schools with the flexibility to make decisions about summer learning and activities based on their local circumstances,” said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “As always, our top priority is the safety and health of students, staff, and communities. Districts and schools will continue to work with local public health officials to make determinations regarding re-opening and work with their staff, parents, students and community in adopting these plans.”

The Nevada Interscholastic Athletics Association is also providing guidance for schools to allow athletes to practice again, and to hold games and other sporting events.

