Gov. Sisolak announces Phase 2 of reopening to begin Friday

Governor Steve Sisolak announced that Nevada is ready to move into Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan.

Due to technical difficulties, the Governor has decided to release his prepared remarks and guidance for Phase 2. A Phase 2 Directive and more industry specific guidance will be released May 27, 2020 and will be available on the Nevada Health Response website.

“Nevadans have done an incredible job helping to flatten the curve and I want to again thank you for understanding the severity of this health care crisis and for taking the necessary precautionary measures, like making a face covering a part of everyday wear,” Gov. Sisolak said. “Our collective actions have helped bring us to where we are today, ready to begin Phase 2 of reopening.”

After seeing a consistent and sustainable downward trajectory of positive COVID-19 cases and a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the last 31 days, the Governor has given the go-ahead for Phase 2.

In Phase 2, public and private gatherings can now increase from no more than 10 people to no more than 50 people.

Adult entertainment establishments, Brothels, Nightclubs/day clubs, and live sporting event venues/ live performance venues with spectators are NOT reopening in Phase 2.

Gym and fitness facilities may reopen in Phase 2 under strict sanitization protocols.

Salons and/or other businesses that provide skin services such as facials, hair removal, tanning, eyelash services, eyebrow threading, salt therapy, estheticians, and other services may reopen under strict protocols and social distancing guidelines as recommended by LEAP and the Cosmetology Board.

