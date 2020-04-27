Gov. Newsom: Changes to virus order may come within weeks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state may be just weeks away from “meaningful changes” to its stay-at-home order that took effect March 19.

But he warned Monday that progress will be jeopardized if people crowd beaches as they did in some places over the warm spring weekend. Orange County was one of those places.

County executive Frank Kim pushed back, saying beachgoers did their best to keep their distance.

Newsom's remarks come as local governments seek the right balance for their citizens.

Six rural Northern California counties want Newsom to allow them to ease restrictions now while San Francisco Bay Area counties have extended stay-at-home orders through May.

