Stocks claw higher on Wall Street after an early surge fades

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after the Dow surged 945 points in the early going and then briefly fell into the red by lunchtime.

Markets bumped up again just around midday after Vice President Mike Pence said the nation’s big health insurers would cover co-pays for coronavirus testing.

The Dow was up 289 points, or 1.2% in the early afternoon.

Investors are likely to see more big swings until the number of infections from the new coronavirus decelerate, and they also want a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks.

The price of oil recovered after cratering the day before.

Global stock markets are rebounding from record-setting declines after President Donald Trump said he would ask Congress for a tax cut and other measures to ease the financial burden of the coronavirus outbreak.

Yet the spread of the virus is disrupting operations of the world’s largest economic powerhouses, as well as small businesses and employees.

All major airlines are cutting capacity and more companies are reporting their first cases of employees becoming infected, including Boeing at a facility in Washington state.

Because of uncertainty about the duration and severity of the outbreak, companies are also withdrawing financial guidance.

