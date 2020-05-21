Girlfriend of former Texas lieutenant governor accused of assaulting him

After his live-in girlfriend allegedly beat him, former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst said he’s “not interested” in filing charges against her.

Leslie Caron, 40, is accused of assaulting her 74-year-old boyfriend, former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst. (Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office/KTRK/CNN)

Leslie Caron, 40, is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a bond of $10,000. She was booked on charges of injury to the elderly, which is a felony.

Law enforcement sources say she abused her boyfriend, the 74-year-old Dewhurst, over several days, and he suffered two fractured ribs. Court records say the two had been dating for the last year.

"The reality is there's no one size fits all when we talk about domestic violence. Domestic violence crosses all lines. It crosses socioeconomic, race, gender, age. It's everywhere. It's rampant. It's prevalent," said Mary McFaden with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

According to court records, Caron was upset with Dewhurst for not calling a business partner May 13 and kicked him. Four days later, she allegedly kicked him again in the rib cage, threw a pot at him and struck him in the elbow. She is also accused of scratching and biting him.

Records state Dewhurst had a pain in his chest May 19 and went to a local doctor’s office. X-rays revealed the fractured ribs.

Dewhurst said Wednesday he was doing OK but did not want to comment further at that time. In a statement, he said he didn’t want to file charges against Caron.

“I’m not interested in filing any charges against Leslie. She’s a remarkable woman with many fine attributes. I wish her all the best in life,” said Dewhurst in a statement released by a spokesperson.

Caron has denied assaulting Dewhurst, according to court records. She said he was injured after moving things at his warehouse and could not say how he fractured his ribs. She also allegedly accused Dewhurst of assault, claiming he had strangled her.

She showed a police officer a photo of redness on her neck. Court records said the officer found that the redness was not consistent with being strangled.

"A lot of domestic violence cases are under reported. We know that even if reported, certain groups are less likely to go forward with charges, and it’s particularly true of male victims," McFaden said.

The Houston-born Dewhurst served elected office from 2003 to 2015 as the No. 2 state official in Texas but eventually lost the GOP primary to Dan Patrick. He also failed to win the GOP primary in 2012 for the U.S. Senate seat that eventually went to Ted Cruz.

