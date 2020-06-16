Advertisement

Girl Scouts offers virtual summer camp

(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada (GSSN) is offering a virtual summer camp this year due to the pandemic. Camp Wasiu II's Virtual Camp-In Camp Out allows participants and their families to stay connected and head outdoors.

According to GSSN’s Camp Director Kelly Carman campers will experience traditions like star gazing, virtual campfires, outdoor cooking, and even tutorial science projects.

The activities will be spread throughout the day and some will require parental supervision.

She said, “I think it's hard because a lot of families were looking forward to summer, especially now that they spend a lot of times with their kids, homeschool, they were looking for them to get out of the house to go do something.”

Carman continued, “But unfortunately we just have to be more cautious."

Organizers are still drafting what video platform they will use, but Carman said safety is a top priority.

“I am trying to find one that has specific logins and passwords, so it protects the girls, but also I am going to put out a cyber security sort of thing out there."

Carman added, "So families can read through it, they will know what is ok to put on the internet, what is acceptable in the chatrooms, so we all have the same idea of what is ok.”

Organizers said nearly 200 girls have signed up.

You don’t have to be a girl scout to join the camp which takes place July 12th – 17th. The deadline to apply is June 25th.

To find out more information you can click

.

