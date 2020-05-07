Girl Scout cookies for local frontline workers and food bank

The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada (GSSN) is selling leftover cookies online for a good cause and limited time.

Local officials said they have nearly 5,000 boxes of cookies and weren’t able to sell the leftovers at their store because it was a non-essential business.

GSSN’s Wendy Firestone said people could donate the cookies to frontline workers and to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada or enjoy a box to themselves.

“I think the main thing is, that we just want these first responders to know is that the community is thinking about them,” said Firestone.

She added, “Although its just a Girl Scout cookie, hopefully its going to bring a smile to their face and a little bit of joy.”

The money to purchase cookies will help underserved Girl Scouts. The staff plans to donate the cookies on Monday, May 18th.

