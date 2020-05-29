Gardnerville meth investigation leads to arrests of 4 people

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of four people Friday in Gardnerville after a five-month investigation into a woman’s alleged methamphetamine distribution.

DCSO arrested Melissa White, 42, the target of the investigation, on six counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. White’s bail was set at $130,311.

Also arrested: John Neese, 55, on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is $105,311. Mark Gregg, 58, and Loria Wright, also known as Lori Lamontagne, 59, were also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Their bails were $5,308 each.

DCSO said White sold slightly more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine during the investigation. During the search warrant execution on Friday in the 1500 block of Hellman Drive in Gardnerville, investigators found almost 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and several tabs of suspected LSD.

The investigation was a collaborative effort with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Street Enforcement Team, the Tri-Net Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

