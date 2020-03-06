Gardnerville man charged with sexual abuse of flight crew

A Gardnerville man is charged with abusive sexual conduct for an incident with Southwest Airlines flight going from Seattle to Las Vegas on Oct. 31, 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Daniel Austin Parkhurst, 38, is charged with one count of interference with a flight crew and one count of abusive sexual conduct.

U.S. Magistrate Carla Baldwin set trial for May 5. Parkhurst faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said Parkhurst intimidated flight crew members and a flight attendants on the Southwest flight. He allegedly touch one person on the upper thigh without that person’s permission and allegedly engaged in abusive sexual conduct with the flight crew and interfered with the crew. The flight was diverted and landed in Reno, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Sexual assault aboard an aircraft is when unwelcome inappropriate touching without consent occurs,” Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse said in a statement. “If you think you are a victim of sexual assault aboard an aircraft or you have witnessed an incident, report it to your flight crew and contact the FBI. Try to take note of what has happened to better inform the responding agent or officer at the airport upon landing.”

