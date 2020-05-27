Gaming Control Board guidelines allow casinos to reopen

Casinos can reopen as soon as June 4 under guidelines issued Wednesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The requirements include:





Taking temperatures of casino guests and patrons when they enter the property or have a medical professional on property at all times and then have guests complete a self-assessment of their medical condition.



Have face coverings for guests and patrons and encouraging them to use them. It does not make face coverings mandatory.



Having health and safety measures for table games approved by the board.



For resort hotels, there must be a designated place where guests can be tested for COVID-19 and await their results.



More extensive cleaning of facilities and equipment and tools shared by employees must be cleaned before, during and after the shift. This includes gaming chips.



Limits on players allowed at table games. The seven-page document suggests “three players per blackjack table, six players per craps table, four players per roulette table, and four players per poker table.”



Gaming areas limited to 50 percent of allowed occupancy.



The Gaming Control Board developed the rules using federal, state and local guidelines and also had input from casinos during a meeting Tuesday.

Harrahs Lake Tahoe and the Grand Sierra Resort announced they will reopen on June 4.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe said health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Team members will undergo health screenings, COVID-19 training, and daily temperature checks. They will also be required to wear masks, which will be provided by Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Guests will be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.

The GSR said it will have the highest level of cleanliness. It will have proper separation between guests and slot machines will have proper distance.for social distancing. Maks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Restaurants will have increased space between patrons, there will be mobile ordering and single-use menus.

Harvey's Lake Tahoe is undergoing renovation and is expected to reopen later this summer.

