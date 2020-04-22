Gaming Control Board developing casino reopening plan

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said it is working on a plan to reopen Nevada’s casinos, following directions Gov. Steve Sisolak issued Tuesday.

When casinos reopen, there will be procedures in place by health authorities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“When gaming operations are allowed to resume, the board expects each licensee to comply with such health guidance,” the board said in a statement.

There are no specifics yet on when casinos might reopen.

“The Gaming Control Board is committed to the safe reopening of Nevada’s gaming industry, and will assist licensees where needed to reopen as efficiently as possible while complying with applicable gaming statutes, regulations, and policies,” Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan said in the statement. “A safe, thoughtful, and efficient resumption of gaming operations in this State will help both Nevada and its residents recover from this pandemic.”

Sisolak on Tuesday said schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year and said they would begin to develop a timeline to pen other businesses. The plan is being implemented with input from a variety of sources, including the White House.

Saving lives has priority, Sisolak said.



The Procedures for Reopening after Temporary Closure Due to COVID-19 released Wednesday is six pages long and lists 18 points for reopening casinos, including making sure all gaming equipment modified since the closure is in compliance with state rules; making sure all employees who need to be registered are registered; ; progressive jackpots must return to the pre-closure amount and safekeeping/front money/wagering account balances, player tracking point balances, race and sports futures/unpaids, payout receipts and wagering vouchers must all be squared and casinos must provide contact information and a date the casino wants to reopen.