Friday, March 13 Headlines

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With an incoming storm expected to bring snow to the Sierra and valley floor, school cancellations, and COVID-19 updates, here are your top headlines for Friday, March 13.
- Washoe County reports third presumptive positive case of COVID-19
- City of Reno makes emergency declaration amid coronavirus outbreak
- Washoe County reports Northern Nevadans who were on Grand Princess Cruise expected to return home Friday, March 13, 2020
- Washoe County officials have decided to suspend all non-essential government events and business meetings
- Bishop Manogue High School moves to virtual learning starting Monday, March 16, 2020
- Tahoe Truckee Unified School District cancels school effective March 16, 2020
- Lyon County School District suspends all school, district and non-district sponsored athletics, extra-curricular activities, assemblies, practices, and events
- Placer County announces all public schools and state preschools will be closed for the next three weeks
- University of Nevada, Reno directs the campus to cancel or postpone all public or special events with planned attendance of more than 150 people, effective March 13, 2020
- A strong winter storm will impact the region over the weekend and into early next week. Several feet of Sierra snow are likely, with gusty wind, and rain and snow for valley locations. Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Monday.
