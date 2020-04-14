Free support groups for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

For now the doors of Thrive Wellness in Reno remain locked during the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, they're still working hard as ever.

CEO Kat Geiger said for now they're adjusting to working online to help those in need during this difficult time.

"In my family we have a few physicians and medical providers," said Geiger. "We can see just within our family system, the increased level of stress and anxiety that going to work has created."

That's why Thrive Wellness is offering support groups to healthcare providers and individual sessions for those who need help.

"Knowing that and hearing all the physicians Facebook groups they're part of, we know this is huge need in our medical community right now," added Geiger.

The support groups meet online for easy access and if you're worried about privacy, they're using a HIPAA compliant version of Zoom for your safety.

"We encourage people to be there and be present within themselves but the really cool thing about getting help through telehealth particularly Zoom, you can remain anonymous," explained Geiger.

She also said taking care of your mental health is crucial and lack of insurance or high costs shouldn't add to your stress....that's why they're stepping in.

"Our support group is 100% for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 and it's totally free of cost," said Geiger. "We're offering all individual sessions free to the consumers right now. I know a lot of insurances are offering to waive co-pays right now so that's very cool. I think everyone in the community is doing what they can do to get people into counseling."

To register, you can call Thrive Wellness of Reno at (775) 525-8103.

For more information, click here.

