Free meals for children through April 3 through Kids Cafe

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Kids Cafe program, in conjunction with the Washoe County School District, is offering free meals to children 18 and younger from March 23 to April 3.

Families are not asked to provide identification to get the meals, but the children must be with them.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided, three days at a time. Meals will be grab-and-go, either walk up or drive up.

Meals will be distributed Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday at 20 locations in the Reno and Sparks area.

See the photo on this page for locations and times or download the PDF attached to this web page.

People can also call 211 for information or look for the link on the Washoe County School District website.