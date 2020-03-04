Two Damonte H.S. students among four killed in murder-suicide

Two of the four people found dead Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in south Reno, in what appears to be a murder-suicide, were Damonte High School students, the Reno Police Department reported.

The Washoe County School District sent the following Connect Ed call to families in regards to the deaths:

This message is being sent on behalf of Darvel Bell, principal of Damonte Ranch High School. I am heartbroken to report to you tonight we have had another tragedy in our Mustang family. Due to this tragedy, all of our athletic and activities tonight have been cancelled.

Two of our students died following a domestic situation in their home. Reno Police are investigating the case, and because this is an active investigation, I am not able to share any more details with you now.

Our counselors, district level crisis team, and community partners will be on our campus tomorrow and will be providing any resources our students and staff members require. They will stay with us for as long as we need them. Counseling and emotional support of staff and students will be our top priority.

It has been such a difficult year for all of us, and I appreciate your extraordinary courage over these past few months. We are Mustang strong, and we can rely on each other during this tragic time.

Please visit our counseling web page. Here you’ll find resources, links to information, and support for you and your family.

Reno Police are not yet saying how many deaths were homicides and how many were suicides.

At 11:04 a.m. police went to the 10000 block of Canyon Country Court on a report of a person there being dead. Police found three other people dead in the home. Police believe they are members of the same family who live there. The home is between Double Diamond Parkway and Veterans Parkway.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

More details may be available on Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 775-334-2188, or Secret Witness at 755-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com.

