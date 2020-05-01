Foundation in Tahoe raises more than $300,000 for nonprofits

The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, a nonprofit charity supporting the Lake Tahoe region, has allocated more than $300,000 in less than two weeks to Tahoe nonprofits that offer critical services to the local residents. The Tahoe Together Community Support Fund was structured to allocate dollars to charities and hospitals working to support those negatively impacted by this crisis

In response to the rapid fallout of COVID-19 event cancellations and the ensuing volatility of stock markets, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation’s leadership offered a $50,000 match on March 23 to incentivize those donor-advised fund holders to make available extra dollars for nimble relief grants. Within two days donors had matched more than the full amount. Given the quick response and immediate request for funds, Parasol then opened a second $50,000 amount to be matched and is inviting those who frequent Lake Tahoe to consider donating to this second round of fundraising.

“This was what our foundation is built for,” said Claudia Andersen, CEO of Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation. “We’ve developed relationships for decades with these nonprofits and the people in this community, so watching the adverse effects of the coronavirus take an immediate toll on the residents fighting for this world-wide destination jump-started our response. Those who comprise our donor-held funds understand their contributions are critical to preventing a collapse of the region right now and together we’re working quickly and effectively.”

The Tahoe Together Community Support Fund addresses basic needs of the community by supporting local nonprofits offering food security and emergency financial assistance to vulnerable populations. Funds have been awarded to the following organizations: Sierra Community House, Tahoe Family Solutions, Incline Village Community Hospital Foundation and Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation in the amounts of $25,000 respectively. Sierra Senior Services received $2,500. In addition, the Lahontan Community Foundation, which leverages Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation as a fiscal agent, has also rallied to raise and distribute dollars exceeding $113,000.

In an impact study conducted by the nonprofit and outside consultancy MIG in 2018, three key findings were found amid the populations Parasol serves that put the region at greater risk for COVID-19: a shrinking middle class, exacerbated feelings of isolation, separation and diversity, and an aging population.

“Destination towns across the globe have asked their visitors to rethink hunkering down in these territories since it can stress our limited resources,” said Andersen. “Many of our donors are respecting this wish while simultaneously sending critical funding that will help those citizens residing here who support the service and tourism industries that prop up our local economy. These donations will help ensure Lake Tahoe will stay healthy enough to host another day.”

To donate to Parasol so they can help other foundations go to their website:

