Former Sen. Harry Reid says his cancer is in remission

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says his pancreatic cancer is in remission after he had an experimental treatment aimed at helping his immune system fight the disease.

He said in an interview Thursday on Fox Business that he feels “like a million bucks." Reid left his Nevada Senate seat in 2016 after more than three decades in Congress.

The 80-year-old said he has received an experimental therapy from a biotech billionaire on a “compassionate use” basis usually reserved for people who have run out of options and are willing to take a chance on an unproven treatment.

