Former Governor Sandoval pursuing position as President of UNR

Former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval announced he is leaving MGM Resorts to pursue the soon-to-be vacant position of President of the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR).

Sandoval was the Republican Governor for the Silver State from 2010-2018. After he left office, he joined the MGM Resorts International as president of global gambling development to help push the company's global expansion efforts, particularly in Japan.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and privilege to have worked at MGM with Jim Murren and Bill Hornbuckle, two of the giants in the gaming industry, and the amazing MGM family,” said Governor Sandoval in a press release. “Having accomplished my goals at MGM, I have decided to put my time, energy and public and private experience to work as an applicant to become the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno. I am thankful for the experiences I had, and the people I got to know, while at MGM and wish everyone good health and safety during these challenging times.”

This news comes after MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren left the company to lead Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force.

“We are grateful to Governor Sandoval for all that he has accomplished in his time at MGM Resorts. He helped to advance our efforts in Japan, in jurisdictions where we were seeking expanded access, and areas where we pursued sports betting opportunities,” said Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle in a press release. “We wish him the very best in pursuit of this next opportunity and thank him for his commitment to MGM Resorts.”

The UNR President position will be vacant after President Marc Johnson announced that he will transition to the faculty in June of 2020 following more than eight years as the institution’s 16th chief executive.

