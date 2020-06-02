Food donation drive for animals at Sierra Nevada Zoological Park

The pandemic has hurt many businesses, including the 'Sierra Safari Zoo.' But they have reopened as the 'Sierra Nevada Zoological Park.'

Zoo leaders say the pandemic has decimated them. This week, the park reopened to visitors as it was closed for more than ten weeks because of the shutdown order.

As they slowly get back on their feet, the staff is hoping the community can donate any food for the animals.

A food donation drive was held a few month ago, but staff says the animals went through the supply rather quickly.

Also, the meat supply shortage the nation is facing during this pandemic isn't helping the situation.

The zoological park is home to a lot of the animals that have been rescued like lions, tigers, hyenas, goats, a camel and many more.

"The animals including hyenas, they will eat anything,” said Steven Higgs, who is a staff member. “But we use a lot of beef, steak and a lot of chicken. Any kind of that stuff, turkeys, we have had rabbits brought to us, venison, you name it. Pretty much all kind of red meat."

Higgs says hunters who have meat in the freezer that is a few years old and are think about throwing it away, don’t. He says the animals can still eat it.

If you don't have any meat to offer, but want to donate money, click here.

