Food Trucks can sell meals at California rest areas to help support truckers

California state officials are giving food trucks permits to set up at rest stops and feed truckers.

Following an Executive Order by Governor Gavin Newsom and a Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) rule change, Caltrans is now allowing temporary operation of food trucks in state rest areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state says this will help provide access to food for highway truck drivers and motorists, and also provide opportunities to food truck operators.

Caltrans says the goal is to increase the number of convenient food options available to truck drivers. Food truck operators can apply for a temporary permit to operate at one or more of the state's 86 rest areas. But each food truck is responsible for all waste cleanup and removal, following all food-safety rules, and maintaining social distancing among employees and customers.

If food truck operators are interested, they need to specify which rest areas they are applying, and the permits will be valid through June 15.

For more information, click here.

