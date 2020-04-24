Food Bank of Northern Nevada sees increase in families needing help

Hundreds of vehicles lined up in the Grand Sierra Resort parking lot waiting for food from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

We're pretty much loading their cars as they're getting to our station with fresh produce and shelf stable items," Marisol Martinez, of the food bank, said.

Martinez said they are seeing an increase in the number of families needing help because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"At least 50 percent of the clients we are serving now are brand new to the program," she said.

Martinez said many people have never had to get this kind of help before.

"A lot of them are you know shamed that they have to get this resource because it's something that they've never had to do in the past," she said.

Martinez said she wants everyone to know there is no judgment and she wants people to take advantage of the help that is available.

"Don't feel ashamed. We are here for you and because of you, so please come and take advantage of this help because that is exactly why we're here," she said.

