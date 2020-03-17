Food Bank adjusts, ready to help during COVID-19 crisis

For decades, through good times and bad, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada has been an important back stop for struggling families. Food collected at their warehouse supports scores of pantry partners throughout much of the state.

Now, with the area facing another challenge, they're expecting to be needed even more.

"Access to healthy food is so important all of the time, particularly when people need to be thinking about boosting their immune system," says Food Bank Marketing and Communications Coordinator Aramelle Wheeler. "We want people to know that we're here. There's no need for them to be missing meals or sacrificing their health when they can reach out to us to get that help."

Wheeler says recent scenes of panic buying at local markets may create an additional problem.

"The families that we serve are not in a situation where they have the means to be be part of the stock piling that has been going on over the past couple of weeks. We are concerned they may find fewer items available."

One immediate need is tilling the gap left by the school closures. Thousands of local kids relied on the meals they received at school.

In normal times during school breaks or the summer, that need has been met through the Kids Cafe program. Meals were served at a number of locations, mostly schools and libraries.

With the closures, the Food Bank has had to adjust on the fly. So, starting Tuesday, March 17, the Kids Cafe will be up and running, but instead of a sit-down meal, they'll be switching to a grab and go concept,

The same approach will be used with their neighborhood Mobile Harvest fresh produce distributions.

"We are looking at ways to lessen the interaction between people," says Wheeler. "So the way we hand out food may be a little different from what our clients are used to, but we will still be there."

