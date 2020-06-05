Flower baskets go up in Carson City

It's no easy task loading up 80 flower baskets and moving them out of The Greenhouse Project's main site at Carson High School. It's where the seeds were planted back in January and the petunias were nurtured until they got to this point: perfectly pink, white, red and purple-- and ready to be hung.

"This is the ninth year, ninth summer we've done this," said Jon Ruiter, Executive Director of The Greenhouse Project.

The flower baskets are for the Downtown Beautification Project -- something that brings more color to the area every year. Each basket is sponsored, but this isn't a fundraiser. It's a way for the nonprofit to give back to the community.

"It's kind of a break even for us. We just try to raise enough through the sponsorships to cover everything from the seeds to the soil to the fertilizer and nurturing them the last few months, and the cost of watering through the summer," said Ruiter.

The hanging baskets are a seasonal tradition that inspires people to look up and it couldn't come at a better time.

"This year, we're hoping it takes on a little added meaning because the last couple of months and how crazy it's been," said Ruiter. "As people start coming downtown more in the coming weeks and months, we hope it adds a nice touch to downtown."

