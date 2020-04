It was cheers of celebration at the Palm Beach County, Florida Animal Shelter.

Photo Courtesy: CNN

For the first time ever, one of the shelter's three dog kennels is empty thanks to people adopting and fostering the animals.

The shelter is not currently picking up strays.

A supervisor says only "Emergency surrenders" are being accepted for the time being.

