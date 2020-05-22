Flags at half-staff on Nevada state property for COVID-19 victims

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. and Nevada flags on state buildings and grounds flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday out of respect for COVID-19 victims.

It follows a similar federal decision.

“During these unprecedented times, we must take time over the long weekend to reflect on everything that has happened during this pandemic,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Now is the time to pay tribute to both those who lost their fight or are currently embroiled in the fight against this virus. Although our grief is vast, we will emerge together, stronger as a state.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

