Flag from the U.S.S Reno recovered

A city of Reno representative has confirmed that the historic flag from the USS Reno has been recovered.

The flag has been missing since Saturday, May 30, 2020 when rioters broke into City Hall and smashed the display case that housed the flag and a model replica of the USS Reno.

The flag had been on loan from the U.S. Navy.

During the riots, it had been feared that the flag was burned, but Council Woman Naomi Duerr posted on social media that the flag was not burned.

Oscar Delgado from Reno City Council said the flag is a treasured piece.

"We've had it for as long as I can remember," said Delgado. "We've actually had tourists come into City Hall purposely just to take pictures and read about it, and the history the came with that flag and the city of Reno."

The U.S.S Reno received three battle stars for her service in World War II.

On Navy Day in 1946, the city of Reno received the flag in a remembrance ceremony.

