First lady sends gifts to hospitals dealing with coronavirus

First Lady Melania Trump is sending blankets, caps and other gifts to hospitals in 10 states, including some hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The gifts are for use by medical staff and children who are patients. The White House says the packages were shipped Thursday to hospitals in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada and Washington, D.C.

None were identified. The White House says Mrs. Trump met doctors and nurses at some of the facilities during past visits to promote her youth program.

