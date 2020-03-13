Firefighters rescue 2 from flowing water in Las Vegas wash

Authorities report that firefighters rescued at least two people from fast-moving water in a drainage channel in metro Las Vegas after heavy rainfall.

The Clark County Fire Department said there were unconfirmed reports of five additional people in the water but that crews didn't immediately find anybody else in addition to the two people rescued Thursday night.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas said Friday morning that 24-hour rainfall amounts generally ranged around 1 inch but that about 1.8 inches of rain fell at North Las Vegas Airport.

A flash flood advisory for metro Las Vegas expired Friday morning but the weather service said there could be scattered showers and residual flooding in low areas later Friday.

