State Route 182 reopens to traffic after Murphy Fire

Fire crews are on scene of a brush fire near Bridgeport in Mono County.

The Murphy Fire broke out around 7:15 P.M. on June 15, 2020 near Murphy Pond.

According to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the fire has burned an estimated 10-20 acres. Images show flames burning on both sides of State Route 182.

SR-182 closed from the U.S. 395 junction to the Nevada state line, but reopened about Noon on June 16, 2020.

NDOT says SR-338 is also closed from the state line to NV-208.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.