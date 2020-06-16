State Route 182 reopens to traffic after Murphy Fire
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Fire crews are on scene of a brush fire near Bridgeport in Mono County.
The Murphy Fire broke out around 7:15 P.M. on June 15, 2020 near Murphy Pond.
According to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the fire has burned an estimated 10-20 acres. Images show flames burning on both sides of State Route 182.
SR-182 closed from the U.S. 395 junction to the Nevada state line, but reopened about Noon on June 16, 2020.
NDOT says SR-338 is also closed from the state line to NV-208.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
