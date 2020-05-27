Brush fire in south Reno

Fire crews responded to a fire in south Reno in the area of Damonte Ranch Parkway. and Interstate 580.

It started in a field south of the Barnes and Noble warehouse. There were no threats to any structures and there were no injuries.

The Reno Fire Department reports it burned between Old Virginia Road and Interstate 580. It was less than 3 acres and was under control in about 45 minutes.

Old Virginia Road is open but the fire department expects to be there until dark.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m.

It appears the fire was caused by a homeless camp.

