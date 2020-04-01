Fire destroys trailer in Cold Springs

4:45 p.m. update: Four people were displaced by a fire in Cold Springs on Wednesday afternoon, two adults and two children.

The American Red Cross is helping them. There were no injuries.

The fire on Mesquite Avenue near Cold Springs Drive completely destroyed the trailer.

Fire investigators are trying to determine what started the fire reported at 3:53 p.m.

Original story: The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is responding to a fire in the Cold Springs area north of White Lake.

The fire was reported about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Mesquite Avenue and Cold Springs Drive.

We have a crew on the way.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

