A fire burned along Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon near Wadsworth, prompting the closure of one lane of Interstate 80.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reported the fire reached a half acre before crews stopped the fire’s progress.

It broke out around 2 p.m. and burned in the Cantlon Drive area.

Joining TMFPD were fire crews from Pyramid Lake, Storey County and Lyon County.

