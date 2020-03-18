Fire officials say wildfire threat continues during snowy and wet conditions

It’s been snowy and cold the last few days of winter and according to fire officials the weather conditions could help out with wildfires, but only for a short while.

Adam Mayberry with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) said even though there’s been snowfall doesn’t mean we’re in the clear from wildfires. Mayberry said this winter has been very dry compared to last year.

“Contrast to what we saw last year it was a very robust winter and very wet spring. This winter season has in fact been very dry,” he said.

Since March 1 the airport area has had 6.6 inches of snow, but that doesn’t mean people should let their guard down. Mayberry said people should still avoid activities that could start wildfires.

"Even though there is a nice beautiful layer of snow on the ground, it’s nice to look at, it certainly goes some distance, to reduce that wildfire threat.”

Mayberry continued, “But in the next 7 to 10 days when the sun comes out and warms up, here in Northern Nevada those conditions can dry up very quickly and we can see a significant hazard."

Fire officials said its always a good time to create defensible space around your home now that peak fire season is just around the corner.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

