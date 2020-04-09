Fire knocked down at boarded up Reno home

The Reno Fire Department had quick knockdown of a fire in a boarded up home about a block east of the south end of the University of Nevada, Reno on Thursday afternoon.

The call for the fire in the 400 block of Highland Avenue came in at about 4:12 p.m.

The first fire crew to arrive entered the home from the back. Most of the fire was in the attic.

There was no one inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Highland Avenue is expected to be closed until about 6 p.m.

