Fire damages building at southwest Reno apartment complex

A fire at a pool room/community room at a southwest Reno apartment complex prompted a response of three fire engines and fire truck Thursday night from the Reno Fire Department.

The fire at 1170 Berrum Lane near Plumas Street was reported at 8:14 p.m. and the first truck arrived at 8:17 p.m. and firefighters had water on it a minute later. The fire was extinguished by 9:35 p.m.

The fire of the fire at the approximately 2,500 square foot building is under investigation. No one was injured or displaced by the fire.

