Fernley 4th of July event canceled

There will be no 4th of July fireworks or parade in Fernley this year.

According to an announcement on the Fernley Fourth of July Facebook page, the annual event has been canceled because the city will not issue permits for the park or parade over liability concerns.

The celebration was slated for 10 a.m. on July 4 with a parade down Main St. with events planned throughout the day, followed by a fireworks show.

Organizers are now looking toward next year's event, saying in part:

We are petitioning the city to contribute the same amount in 2021 so we can "Celebrate Our Nation the Old Fashioned Way" with a MUCH larger Firework show!

Anyone who has already submitted an application or sent in a donation will be receiving a refund.

