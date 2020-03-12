Fentanyl being sold as Percoset, Doulgas sheriff warns

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday potent fentanyl is being sold as Percocet pills.

Typically small amounts of fentanyl are mixed with other substances and look like Percocet, which has acetaminophen and oxycodone.

Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 2 milligrams is a lethal dose. The scales drug traffickers use cannot weigh minute amounts, making the chance for a lethal dose more likely, the sheriff’s office said.

Since the fentanyl looks like prescription pills they look safe. They may also be called beans, biscuits, treats, blues or thirties.

“I urge all parents, regardless of the age of your children, to take an active role in your child’s business,” Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverly said in a statement. “Be nosey, ask questions and know where they are and who they are with at all times. These pills will kill your child and no response from the sheriff’s office or fire department will save them. It happens too fast.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

