Female's body found in Elko County; tips sought

The Elko County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information after finding a female's body in the Burner Basin area.

The body was found Wednesday, March 11, 2020 around 2 p.m.

The body was taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office. The Elko County Sheriff's Office said a positive identification has been determined, but did not release additional information.

If you know anything about this case, you're urged to call the tip line at (775) 738-7002. The line will be answered 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020