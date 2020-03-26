Feed stores are essential businesses

“Had been a produce store, had been a church, it has been a small feed store, and art studio and then I took it over,” says Ken Cliff, owner of Sierra Feed about the many incarnations of the building on South Virginia Street.

Since 1977 it has been the location of Sierra Feed. Cliff says they cater to all kinds of animals: “Chickens, goats, pigs, horses, llamas, I guess that pretty much covers that.”

The demand to feed all those animals has not diminished since the COVID 19 pandemic.

As a matter of fact, feed stores are considered an essential business not just by Nevada's governor, but by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Business hasn't slowed down much. He says sometimes though it goes in waves. It's often based on how much room the customer has to store grain or even hay.

“A ton of hay is going to last you into a month,” says Cliff. “A majority of people don't have the storage capability to go beyond that.”

Cliff says he believes this is why he hasn't seen a lot of hoarding with his customers.

There are exceptions.Dog treats and bags of dog food are selling faster than normal

“We've seen two sacks instead of one. But no one is actually trying to load up,” he says.

Cliff says his store is working on a possible delivery service for that dog food. And there have been more people calling ahead, placing an order, using a credit card and picking up the items from their car.

Cliff says he's comfortable with keeping his customers comfortable

“I would give most of our customers a congratulations-- you aren't trying to hold or buy more than you should,” he says.

His parting words to us?

“Stay safe and healthy, your animals depend on you.”

